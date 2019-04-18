Cameron Bancroft hammers 151 on Durham debut

Australia’s Cameron Bancroft on Wednesday hammered an unbeaten 151 in 130 balls on his one-day debut for Durham county side. The cricketer, who was banned for nine months after being caught in a ball-tampering incident last year, was recently appointed Durham captain, which prompted criticism from English cricket circles.

But the 26-year-old repaid the faith of the side and new Durham director of cricket, Marcus North, when he struck a ton on his debut limited-overs appearance for Durham in a One-Day Cup clash against Northamptonshire at Chester-le-Street.

During his 188-minute stay at the crease, the right-handed batsman struck five sixes and eight four.

He stitched a 208-runs stand with Michael Richardson for the fourth wicket before the latter was dismissed in the final over. Durham reached 342/5 in 50 overs.

In reply, Northamptonshire were bowled out for 270 in 43.5 overs as they suffered a 72 run defeat.

Bancroft was recently not named in Australia’s squad for the upcoming World Cup tournament, while the other two Australia cricketers who were involved in ball tampering, David Warner and Steve Smith, made it to the 15-man squad.