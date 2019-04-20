Cameron Bancroft continues his red-hot-form by smashing back-to-back tons

Toggle Menu
Two days after smashing an unbeaten 151 on his debut for Durham County, Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft carried forward his fine form by hammering a second consecutive century.

Cameron Bancroft scored an unbeaten 118 off 117 balls. (Source: Twitter/DurhamCricket)

Two days after smashing an unbeaten 151 on his debut for Durham County, Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft carried forward his fine form by hammering a second consecutive century. The Durham skipper scored an unbeaten 118 off 117 balls, which included twelve boundaries and two sixes, and played a pivotal role in his side’s emphatic six-wicket win over Leicestershire.

The match-winning knock played by Bancroft helped Durham chase down the target of 234 with 27 balls to spare. Speaking after the match Durham player James Franklin praised Bancroft’s effort and said that before appointing him as the skipper there were a lot of speculation but his form have certainly put them at bay.

“Signing him, there was a lot of speculation. But I think he’s certainly put that to rest with his two performances. He’s been a leader of this team coming out, two match-winning hundreds. That’s what you want from your captain, to lead from the front, and he’s certainly done that the first two games,” Franklin said.

Bancroft last month was announced as the skipper of the northeast English county club and this decision had fetched negative reactions. However, the club chief Tim Bostock had then defended the Australian cricketer stating he was “the best available option“.

The cricketer who was suspended for nine months for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in the infamous Cape Town Test represented Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League and Western Australia in the JLT Sheffield Shield.

He announced his return to the sport by smashing two half-centuries in BBL.

The 26-year-old has represented Australia in eight Test matches and has a batting average of 30.92 runs.

