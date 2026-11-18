Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft, who was one among the three players alongside Steve Smith and David Warner who was charged for ball-tampering incident in the 2018 Cape Town has revealed he wasn’t completely honest about what happened. During the Test at Cape Town, television cameras picked up visuals of Bancroft using sandpaper to tamper the ball before he admitted to the charges.

And ever since his former teammate Usman Khawaja revealed in his book Sabr that it was not just three players, but the whole team was aware of the ball-tampering episode, a fresh controversy has hit Australian cricket. While Test team captain Pat Cummins has refuted the charges, Warner and Chadd Sayers – who were in Cape Town, have backed Khawaja’s claims that includes they tampered with the ball even in the previous Test at Port Elizabeth.

Hours after CA said it would be setting up a forum headed by an independent person, writing in West Australian, Bancroft has revealed he would give his testimony. “Transparency is a way to acknowledge our respect for cricket, a game we love and something that is bigger than all of us. And that is why I will attend the forum. But it’s also why the public need to know my story today. For eight years, I shared the burden of this story for the whole team. This was a burden which was heavier than my capacity and I took the bullet for everybody, and it was my choice. I have spent eight years speaking about accountability, honesty and the lessons I learned from one of Australian cricket’s darkest moments. However, in 2018 not the entire truth was told. I have never been completely honest about what happened,” he wrote in the newspaper.

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Bancroft, like Khawaja, has claimed it was not just the three players who were sanctioned who knew about using sandpaper to tamper the ball. “It was not just the three of us — Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team. When I was questioned during Cricket Australia’s investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account. I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others. I did this to protect Cricket Australia’s investigation and not implicate others around me,” he wrote.

Bancroft acknowledged that Khawaja’s book brought back the memories he has tried to burry, and the reason to come out in the open was Cummins’ press conference. “It (Cummins pc) made me feel angry, betrayed and alone. What I saw, experienced and lived with – not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa – is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time. In addition to what Usman already mentioned I have key recollections which affirm what he is saying. There are also conversations and moments that I believe remain untold. I want to share those now. It’s time. My cricket career has been destroyed and I have never been able to play for my country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019. But I have reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth,” Bancroft revealed.

Like Khawaja and Sayers, Bancroft, who played last of his 10 Tests in 2019, said the first time they used sandpaper was in Port Elizabeth. It all happened during the tea break on Day 2 when they were struggling to make inroads into South Africa. “Towards the back end of that interval, a conversation developed in the changing rooms about getting the ball to reverse swing. I remember bowling coach David Saker being involved in those conversations. Coach Darren Lehmann was also present. Other players were moving in and out. The need to get the ball moving through the air was openly acknowledged and the more vanilla methods like shining the ball normally and using saliva weren’t cutting it. We were under pressure. It was in that environment that David Warner raised the possibility of using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball. Dave explained he could not personally carry out the task because of the attention the television cameras were paying him throughout the series. We did this together for the bowlers especially, but more widely the team and to win the game. I recall people in the room agreeing with the proposal. Saker and Lehmann were certainly present, although I cannot speak for every word shared,” Bancroft recalled.

The opening batsman also went on to reveal that Smith didn’t want to be part of it and went on to distance himself. “Captain Steve Smith came into the conversation and, as I remember it, made it clear that he wanted no part in it before distancing himself. There were also people who expressed caution to me. I remember being warned to be careful, and others suggesting they would not do it if they were in my position. Not everyone was in the changing room at the time, but the conversation was not confined to Dave and I. I was asked whether I could carry out the task. I felt uncomfortable and compromised. I knew it was wrong. I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating. But I also saw an opportunity to contribute. I was a youngster playing in his seventh Test match. If you asked me to run through a brick wall at that time I would have,” Bancroft revealed.