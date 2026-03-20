Chappell alarmed by Cam Green’s batting, Badrinath blasts KKR for Rs. 25.20 crore signing: ‘Has he single-handedly done anything in IPL?’

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Australia’s Cam Green enters the Indian Premier League with a big reputation and a fat paycheck, but the Western Australian all-rounder is yet to do justice to both his reputation and his salary in the IPL. Former Australia captain Greg Chappell has questioned Green’s performance, while ex-India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath slammed Kolkata Knight Riders for chasing Green and buying him for a hefty sum of Rs. 25.20 crore ahead of IPL 2026 during the mini-auction.
Chappell said he is alarmed by Green’s batting. Speaking to SEN, he said, “I’m alarmed at where he’s heading, particularly with his batting. I think the time he’s had away from bowling has also impacted his batting. He can still be one of the great all-rounders of the game because he has the talent, but whether he’s got the decision-making and the mental skills to go with it, whether he’s getting the best advice on where he’s going (I’m not sure).”
“There are very few balls he can score off with the method that he’s using at the moment,” he added.
After his debut season with Mumbai Indians in 2023, where he lit up the IPL stage with 452 runs and six wickets, his performance dipped the following season when he represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 255 runs and taking 10 wickets. Green missed out in 2025 due to injury. Battling injuries and poor form since, Green has struggled to make an impact in national colours, and Badrinath questioned whether the Australian has it in him to win games all by himself.
“You’ve signed him for 25 crores, and he is woefully out of form. He struggled massively for Australia in the T20 World Cup. Cameron Green went for so much purely because of the hype. He is not worth that much. Has he single-handedly done anything in the IPL? Australian players always get hyped up, and he benefited from that. I believe it was a bad move by KKR,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.
Cam Green has scored 707 runs and picked 16 wickets in two seasons of IPL.
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