Chappell alarmed by Cam Green’s batting, Badrinath blasts KKR for Rs. 25.20 crore signing: ‘Has he single-handedly done anything in IPL?’

Australia’s Cam Green enters the Indian Premier League with a big reputation and a fat paycheck, but the Western Australian all-rounder is yet to do justice to both his reputation and his salary in the IPL. Former Australia captain Greg Chappell has questioned Green’s performance, while ex-India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath slammed Kolkata Knight Riders for chasing Green and buying him for a hefty sum of Rs. 25.20 crore ahead of IPL 2026 during the mini-auction.

Chappell said he is alarmed by Green’s batting. Speaking to SEN, he said, “I’m alarmed at where he’s heading, particularly with his batting. I think the time he’s had away from bowling has also impacted his batting. He can still be one of the great all-rounders of the game because he has the talent, but whether he’s got the decision-making and the mental skills to go with it, whether he’s getting the best advice on where he’s going (I’m not sure).”