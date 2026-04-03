‘Cam Green doesn’t fit in this team’: Former India bowler wants Aussie all-rounder to be dropped from KKR playing XI

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Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has observed that Kolkata Knight Riders’ faith in their record signing Cameron Green may be misplaced, and that the Aussie all-rounder does not find room in an ideal XI after two successive defeats.
After losing their opening match in Mumbai, where Green, who is currently restricted from bowling by Cricket Australia (CA) made 18 runs, the Knights lost their first match at home at the Eden Gardens on Thursday to SunRisers Hyderabad by 65 runs. Involved in a run-out mix-up with wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, the 26-year-old Green only scored two runs during a 227-run chase against SRH. Without offering services with the ball, KKR’s Rs 25.20 crore auction buy is not worth game time, according to Harbhajan.
The two-time World Cup winner said that KKR could instead bolster their batting by roping in the in-form New Zealand star Tim Seifert who lit up the recent T20 World Cup or West Indies powerhouse Rovman Powell.
“I feel that Cameron Green doesn’t fit in this team, and the simple reason is that he isn’t bowling. The team should bring in Tim Seifert and have him open the innings, because if Cameron Green isn’t going to bowl, there are better options available purely as a batter. That option is Seifert. Then there’s Rovman Powell, who could also be played,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.
With two defeats, KKR are reeling at the bottom of the points table with concerns on both bowling and batting fronts.
“Now suddenly KKR’s team must be feeling the pressure because they have lost both of their first two matches, one at home and one away. If they want to make a comeback from here, they need to fix a few things. First, they have been hit hard in both matches, first by Mumbai and now at home by SRH,” said Harbhajan.
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