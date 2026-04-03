‘Cam Green doesn’t fit in this team’: Former India bowler wants Aussie all-rounder to be dropped from KKR playing XI

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has observed that Kolkata Knight Riders’ faith in their record signing Cameron Green may be misplaced, and that the Aussie all-rounder does not find room in an ideal XI after two successive defeats.

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After losing their opening match in Mumbai, where Green, who is currently restricted from bowling by Cricket Australia (CA) made 18 runs, the Knights lost their first match at home at the Eden Gardens on Thursday to SunRisers Hyderabad by 65 runs. Involved in a run-out mix-up with wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, the 26-year-old Green only scored two runs during a 227-run chase against SRH. Without offering services with the ball, KKR’s Rs 25.20 crore auction buy is not worth game time, according to Harbhajan.