IPL 2026: ‘Cam Green is not even close to Andre Russell’ – Ex-India cricketer dismisses KKR’s big-buy replacement

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Australian all-rounder Cameron Green cannot fill the shoes of Andre Russell in the Kolkata Knight Riders setup. Following the retirement of the veteran all-rounder and match-winner, KKR attempted to fill the void by going all out for Green, securing the Australian for a staggering ₹25.2 crore during the mini-auction ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Kaif acknowledged that Green is a capable batter but insisted there is no comparison between the two, adding that the Australian does not come close to the Caribbean powerhouse.

“Cameron Green is not even close to Andre Russell. He is a good batter, but the difference is huge when you compare him with Russell,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.