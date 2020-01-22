Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Called some Pakistani supporters animals: Herschelle Gibbs recalls his 2007 ban

The ICC had banned Herschelle Gibbs for two Tests for making racists remarks during the first Test of the series at Centurion.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 22, 2020 2:22:11 pm
Herschelle Gibbs, South Africa, ICC, Pakistan, Gibbs, Controversy, Racists Comments, Sports, Cricket, Latest News, Indian Express Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs along with Greame Smith. (AP/File Photo) 

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs on Tuesday recalled the “rowdy” behaviour of some Pakistani fans during the home Test series in 2007 leading to a racist retort by him and a subsequent two-Test ban.

Asked by one of his Twitter followers about the comments he made at those fans, Gibbs wrote: “Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area.”

The ICC had banned Gibbs for two Tests for making racists remarks during the first Test of the series at Centurion. Gibbs had appealed against the ban but the ICC rejected it.

On the stump microphone, Gibbs was caught saying that Pakistani supporters were behaving “like bloody animals”.

Gibbs played 90 Tests and 248 ODIs for South Africa, score 6167 and 8094 runs respectively. He also featured in 23 T20 Internationals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rohit Sharma’s 29th ODI ton helps India beat Australia by 7 wickets, win series by 2-1
Rohit Sharma’s 29th ODI ton helps India beat Australia by 7 wickets, win series by 2-1
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 22: Latest News