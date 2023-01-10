scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

CAB to pay tribute to Pele during India-SL ODI at Eden Gardens

The demand for tickets was lukewarm but it increased after Virat Kohli's brilliant century in Guwahati in the first ODI on Tuesday. The city's mayor has already looked into the Eden's security measures.

On September 24, 1977, Pele came to the Eden Gardens to play for New York Cosmos Club against Mohun Bagan. (ATK Mohun Bagan FC/Twitter)

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will pay a tribute to legendary footballer Pele, who died recently, by showing footage of his artistry on giant screens during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

On September 24, 1977, Pele came to the Eden Gardens to play for New York Cosmos Club against Mohun Bagan.

The surviving members of the Mohun Bagan team have also been invited for the ODI.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will inaugurate the match by ringing the bell.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each

CAB’s joint secretary Debabrata Das said a laser show has been arranged during the innings break.

The demand for tickets was lukewarm but it increased after Virat Kohli’s brilliant century in Guwahati in the first ODI on Tuesday. The city’s mayor has already looked into the Eden’s security measures.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited, and so are other dignitaries.

Advertisement

Preparations are underway to pay tribute to Pele in the India-Sri Lanka match and the test runs were done on the giant screen.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 23:58 IST
Next Story

Did not want to run him out like that: Rohit on Shanaka

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 10: Latest News
close