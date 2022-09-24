scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

CAB planning to name stand at Eden Gardens after Jhulan Goswami

Hailing from West Bengal's Chakdaha town in Nadia district, the 39-year-old Jhulan brought the curtains down on her glorious, two-decade career with the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday.

Indian women cricket player Jhulan Goswami during her farewell match, before the start of 3rd ODI match between India (W) and England (W) at the Lord's cricket ground in London. (PTI Photo)

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is planning to name a stand at the Eden Gardens after legendary India seamer Jhulan Goswami, in recognition of her excellent services to the game.

Hailing from West Bengal’s Chakdaha town in Nadia district, the 39-year-old Jhulan brought the curtains down on her glorious, two-decade career with the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s on Saturday.

“We are planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens. She is a special cricketer and deserves to be with the legends. We will approach the army for the necessary permission. We are also planning a special felicitation for her on the annual day,” CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.

“At CAB we give equal importance to women’s cricket and hence we see so many talented cricketers. They are of course inspired by Jhulan’s achievements. Though she has retired from international cricket we would love her to play in the woman’s IPL,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Giorgia Meloni could be the first woman to lead Italy. Not all women are ...Premium
Giorgia Meloni could be the first woman to lead Italy. Not all women are ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — EWS to Modi-Putin meetPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — EWS to Modi-Putin meet
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...Premium
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehabPremium
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehab

Women’s cricket’s highest wicket-taker, Jhulan, fondly known as ‘Chakdah Express’, bids adieu to international cricket with over 350 wickets, a feat no bowler has achieved so far.

The state cricket body also organised the telecast of her last game at a city theatre.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 11:51:27 pm
Next Story

Can Bhagwat meet Bilkis Bano: Owaisi

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia defeat India by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 24: Latest News