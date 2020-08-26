CAB expected to clear pension scheme for women cricketers

Eligible former Bengal women cricketers – more than 30 – will be given Rs 3,500 each per month. (Source: File)

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is set to introduce monthly pension for former Bengal women cricketers, those who have played 20 matches or more for the state in any format. This paper has learnt that the CAB’s Players, Benevolent & Benefit Fund Committee meeting tonight is expected to approve the proposal.

Eligible former Bengal women cricketers – more than 30 – will be given Rs 3,500 each per month, while the pension for the former Bengal men’s team cricketers is set to be increased from Rs 2,500 each per month to Rs 4,000. It is learnt that medical pension for veteran cricketers above 60 and 80 years of age, those who represented Bengal, will be increased from Rs 2,500 each per month to Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,500 each per month to Rs 5,000 respectively.

Asked about this, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya told The Indian Express: “Yes, there are certain proposals that will be discussed by the Committee and thereafter we can furnish the details. The CAB acknowledges the contribution made by the former cricketers. What Bengal cricket is today is because of their effort. It is only a way of acknowledging their effort.”

He added: “We want to increase (the pension) because we understand that it hasn’t been revised for a while and all cricketers should be covered in that irrespective of whether they are men or women. It would be a proper holistic approach, keeping their contribution in mind.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd