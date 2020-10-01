scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 01, 2020
CAB conducts 63 tests for Covid-19, two test positive

Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar and left-arm spinner Shreyan Chakraborty tested positive for Covid-19 among 63 players tested by Cricket Association of Bengal.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 1, 2020 11:03:22 am
Eden Gardens, CAB covid 19Kolkata's Eden Gardens was converted to a quarantine centre during city fight against Covid-19 pandemic. (FILE)

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) held a Covid-19 test camp on Wednesday wherein senior Bengal players Shreyan Chakraborty and Mukesh Kumar tested positive for the virus. 63 persons, including 21 senior Bengal cricketers and 16 women cricketers, were tested during the camp.

According to the CAB, the camp was conducted after obtaining the NOC from all relevant departments and all government-approved SOPs were followed.

Providing further information on the tests, the CAB in a statement released, said: “The 63 persons will be directly and indirectly involved as the association gets ready to begin it’s staggered gym sessions at the indoor facility within the Eden Gardens premises.

Incidentally, Shreyan Chakraborty and Mukesh Kumar tested positive during the drive.

“The entire process was undertaken under diligent supervision of association Vice-president Naresh Ojha, who is the chairperson of the Covid Task Force created for this purpose,” it added.

“Today we tested 63 people that included 37 cricketers, other than the coaching team, physios, housekeeping boys, security staff and Dr Ujjal Banerjee, who is also a grade one umpire. He has been appointed as a doctor for the camp.

“The process began at 11.30 in the morning and finished around 3pm. First the women cricketers were tested, followed by male cricketers and then the coaching staff and others. We had been planning for the camp under the guidance of our association president and I am happy to state that the whole process was completed maintaining all Covid protocols and the response of all concerned was inspiring to say the least,” it concluded.

