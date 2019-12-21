‘The End of India’: Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana recalls Kushwant Singh’s novel amid CAA unrest

18-year-old Sana Ganguly shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s novel- The End of India 18-year-old Sana Ganguly shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s novel- The End of India

With the police crackdown in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and on CAA protestors resulting in widespread agitation across the country, BCCI chief and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana took to Instagram and shared a relevant excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s ‘The End of India’ (published in 2003), voicing her dissent.

The excerpt read, “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.

“Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth.”

“Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive,” her Instagram story read.

BCCI President @SGanguly99‘s daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18 year old. pic.twitter.com/wQN5eyfY6G — Aparna (@chhuti_is) December 17, 2019

While the 18-year-old Sana raised her voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act, majority from the sports fraternity, including her father, remained mute as thousands of students took to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas inside Jamia’s library on Sunday.

Aren’t the Jamia kids ours? Asks Irfan Pathan in Express Exclusive

While Irfan Pathan raised concerns about Jamia students, the sports community decided to remain silent, leaving fans disappointed. Even Virender Sehwag, who studied at Jamia, did not express any concern or opinion on the debate despite the usual pro-activeness on Twitter.

