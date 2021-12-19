BWF World Championships final 2021 Live: Srikanth goes for gold as he takes on Loh Kean Yew

BWF World Championships final 2021: Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score.

BWF World Championships final 2021 Live Score Streaming, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Badminton Live Score: India’s Kidambi Srikanth will be facing Loh Kean Yow of Singapore in the final of the 2021 BWF World Championships.

In a historic all-Indian men’s singles semifinal, it was the 28-year-old Srikanth who had the last laugh as he saw off Sen 17-21 21-14 21-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted an hour and nine minutes.

While former world number one Srikanth has now given himself a real chance of winning the top prize, Sen signed off with a maiden bronze, joining the legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) as the Indian medal winners at the showpiece. Scroll down for all live updates: