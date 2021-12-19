BWF World Championships final 2021 Live: Srikanth goes for gold as he takes on Loh Kean Yew
BWF World Championships final 2021 Live Score Streaming, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Badminton Live Score Streaming Online: Follow all the live action from the final.
Updated: December 19, 2021 6:20:56 pm
In a historic all-Indian men’s singles semifinal, it was the 28-year-old Srikanth who had the last laugh as he saw off Sen 17-21 21-14 21-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted an hour and nine minutes.
While former world number one Srikanth has now given himself a real chance of winning the top prize, Sen signed off with a maiden bronze, joining the legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) as the Indian medal winners at the showpiece. Scroll down for all live updates:
India's Kidambi Srikanth in action. (AP)
Kidambi Srikanth etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian man to reach the finals of the BWF World Badminton Championships with a come-from-behind win over compatriot Lakshya Sen on Saturday. In a historic all-Indian men's singles semifinal, it was the 28-year-old Srikanth who had the last laugh as he saw off Sen 17-21 21-14 21-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted an hour and nine minutes.
Look within, they say, to find the burning embers of ambition. Kidambi Srikanth had searched for last few years and found not even dying flickers as his career careened of its once promising course. On Saturday, the act of looking within, acquired a larger dimension, when Srikanth found the blazing fight staring him in the face with cool un-twinkling Lakshya Sen eyes. His younger compatriot drew out the winner in him, with chisel strikes and hammer-net shots, before Srikanth won 17-2, 21-14, 21-18 to become the first Indian to make the World Championship finals.
Sideline out smashes will be unforgivable in a World Championship final. Kidambi Srikanth has sprayed them far and wide, while looking down yawning gaps on the court. And someone as speedy as Loh Kean Yew will not even offer those spaces. Precision on length can hinge on the drift and the smashes go long, but Srikanth will need to rein in his profligacy on the flanks if he wants to win the World title.
Hello and Welcome to the live commentary and updates of the BWF World Championships final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yow of Singapore. At 28, Srikanth has mountains of experience of winning. And of losing – the latter hopefully sufficient enough for him to not stare down that losing barrel. And it is this experience that will be his biggest ally in a matchup that looks leaning heavily in favour of the Singaporean shock finalist.