‘But they are refusing to go to hell’: Venkatesh Prasad’s epic reply to Javed Miandad on Asia Cup row

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad gave an epic reaction to Pakistan’s Javed Miandad’s statement regarding India visiting Pakistan for the 50-over format of the Asia Cup.

Earlier, Miandad staunchly criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their rigid stance on not touring Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and said: “India can go to hell if they don’t want to come to Pakistan to play cricket.”

To which, former cricketer Prasad replied and said, ‘But they are refusing to go to hell :)’

Star India spinner R Ashwin also reacted to Miandad’s comment about hosting the Asia Cup and said on his Youtube channel, “But we would have seen this happen many times, right? When we say the Asia Cup won’t go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board has been keen on hosting the 2023 ODI format Asia Cup and has pointed to international teams touring the country to assure players of safety concerns following a decade-long hiatus owing to terrorist attacks during the Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan.

Teams like England, New Zealand and Australia have toured the country over the last year and played Test cricket. PCB wants cricketing ties with the Indian team to resume like earlier, however, the BCCI seems to be reluctant to travel to Pakistan.