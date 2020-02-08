Bushfire Cricket Bash Live Cricket Streaming: When, where and how to watch?

Bushfire Cricket Bash Live Streaming: Sachin Tendulkar will coach Ponting XI. (Source: CA) Bushfire Cricket Bash Live Streaming: Sachin Tendulkar will coach Ponting XI. (Source: CA)

Bushfire Cricket Bash 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Bushfire Bash, a charity match organised to raise funds for the Australian Bushfires victims, has captured the fans’ attention from across the globe as some of the greatest players from the previous era are all set to take the field once again. The list of the former cricketers, who will feature in the match on February 9, include batting greats in the form of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh. Among the bowlers who will be taking part in the contest are Brett Lee, Wasim Akram and Courtney Walsh.

It is a T10 format match that features two teams, one coached by Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar and led by Ponting, and the other coached by current Australia Test captain Tim Paine and led by Gilchrist. The event will be a part of “The Big Appeal” as it will be one of the four cricketing events scheduled between February 8 and 9.

All match profits and funds raised across the weekend’s Big Appeal will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The other three events slated for the weekend are the Commonwealth Bank Women’s Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia, the Commonwealth Bank Tri-Series T20I clash between Australia and England and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The Bushfire Bash roster is complete with the addition of former Australia rugby league captain and Melbourne Storm hero Cameron Smith #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/RQ7A1TvMXw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 8, 2020

When will the Bushfire Cricket Bash be played?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be played on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Where is the Bushfire Cricket Bash being played?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

What time does the Bushfire Cricket Bash start?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash will start at 09:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bushfire Cricket Bash?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash will broadcast on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 1.

Where can I live stream the Bushfire Cricket Bash?

The live streaming of the Bushfire Cricket Bash will be available on the Facebook page of cricket.com.au.

