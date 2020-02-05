Bushfire Bash put to an end by Cricket Australia due to weather concerns

Shane Warne, Alex Blackwell, and Ricky Ponting. (Source: Twitter) Shane Warne, Alex Blackwell, and Ricky Ponting. (Source: Twitter)

Cricket Australia made a call ahead of Saturday’s much-awaited charity fundraiser, the Bushfire Bash, taking into consideration the weather of Sydney and confirmed that it will not go ahead at the Sydney Cricket Ground because of possibility of torrential rain this weekend.

The decision was taken by the cricketing body to give the BBL Final, which was set to follow the charity match, the best chance to go ahead in the SCG, as reported by cricket.com.au.

Now, Cricket Australia will explore alternative options for the charity match to take place and will hope to facilitate the refund procedure for the 20,000 tickets that were already sold for the proposed double-header this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting 30 to 50mm of rain on Saturday, wet weather conditions which had TV broadcasters pushing for both the charity match and the BBL Final to be moved to the MCG, according to a report from News Corp.

Although there is no reserve day available for the BBL Final in the event of rain interrupting the match, the tie can be reduced to a five-overs affair. However, if the match is completely washed out, the Sixers will be crowned BBL 9 champions as the hosts of the Final.

As for the proposed Bushfire Bash, cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh were supposed to coach players such as Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, and Michael Clarke, among others.

The massive devastation caused by the bushfires in Australia has sent shock waves in the entire world and the sports fraternity has attempted to raise money to assist those affected by the tragedy since January.

