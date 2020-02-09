Watch: Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting rewind time with sixes in Bushfire Bash

Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting helped Ponting XI win by one run. Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting helped Ponting XI win by one run.

As the much-awaited Bushfire Bash took place on Sunday after getting relocated from Syndey to Junction Oval in Melbourne, the cricketing legends joined in on the fun for a greater cause. Players, coaches, and firefighters alike everyone had a day out in the sun as Ponting XI defeated Gilchrist XI by just one run in the end.

In the T10 format, Ricky Ponting’s team, coached by Sachin Tendulkar put 104/5 on the scoreboard after Adam Gilchrist won the toss and opted to field first. Brian Lara (30) and Ricky Ponting (26) led from the front along with Matthew Hayden (16), as the opposition’s Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Symonds all scalped a wicket each.

Chasing a challenging 105, Adam Gilchrist’s team, coach by Tim Paine, put up a fight with the help of Shane Watson (30), Andre Symonds (29), and the captain (17) himself as Brett Lee bagged two wickets of Brad Hodge and Yuvraj Singh. They finished their innings on 103/6 with rugby legend Cameron Smith and former Australian rules footballer Nick Riewoldt on the crease.

Both the teams had quite the time out there with the rule of being unable to get dismissed on the first ball being applied. Amidst it all, the former cricketers turned back the clock to hit the ball out of the park too.

RICKY PONTING TO YUVRAJ SINGH, 5TH OVER

BRIAN LARA TO ANDREW SYMONDS, 7TH OVER

Six over mid-off, if you don’t mind! And Brian Lara retires on 30 👏 #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/HtDYHILu2u — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020

ADAM GILCHRIST TO BRETT LEE, 1ST OVER

SHANE WATSON TO WASIM AKRAM, 2ND OVER

No respect for the great Wasim Akram! Shane Watson launches it! #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/AUzZApTM54 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020

ANDREW SYMONDS TO JUSTIN LANGER, 7TH OVER

The Bushfire Bash turned out to be a success in the end as it raised AU$7.7 million as funds for the Australian Bushfires victims. Other sportspersons, including Shane Warne, Nick Kyrgios, Simon Halep and so have also done their bit to raise money. The nationwide bushfires have led to the loss of more than 5 million hectares of land, and the deaths of thousands of animals, and at least 33 people.

All profits and funds from the match would go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The event was a part of the “Big Appeal” — the other events are Women’s T20I Tri-Series, the Men’s T20I Tri-Series, and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL).

