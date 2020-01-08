Bushfire Appeal: Shane Warne’s baggy green auction bid crosses $500K

Shane Warne wore the cap throughout his 145-match Test career for Australia in which he took 708 wickets. (Twitter) Shane Warne wore the cap throughout his 145-match Test career for Australia in which he took 708 wickets. (Twitter)

The sports world has lent its helping hand to the bushfire victims in Australia. Sportspersons are putting their prized possessions on auctions to raise funds for the needy and in the process former Australian spin legend Shane Warne’s baggy green cap has fetched a whopping $500 thousand (Rs. 3.60 crore) so far. The auction started on Monday and it will continue till January 10.

The leggie made his treasured item available for auction in an incredible gesture to raise funds for the Bushfire Appeal. The baggy green is a prized possession for Warne as he wore the cap throughout his 145-match Test career for Australia in which he took 708 wickets.

Wow ! Absolutely blown away. Thankyou so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t2HKhNvB3U — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 8, 2020

Showing his gratitude to the people who bought it, Shane Warne tweeted,” Wow ! Absolutely blown away. Thankyou so much ❤️”

The massive devastation caused by the bushfires in Australia has sent shock waves in the entire world. From Australian tennis players to cricketers and celebrities, all have announced they would raise funds for those affected. Tennis player Nick Kyrgios kicked it off by pledging $200 (140 USD) for each ace he served. Alex de Minaur, who will star alongside the world No. 30 at the upcoming ATP Cup, also joined the chorus.

Cricket Australia has announced that two one-day international matches between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG in March will raise funds for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to help those affected by the fires. Cricket David Warner also shared a photo that showed the situation on the ground. Australia’s T20 stars Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn also announced that they will donate 250 dollars for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League.

