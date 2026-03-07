‘Bumrah is just a freak’: Michael Clarke backs India pacer to be decisive in T20 World Cup final

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
With India about to play the New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final this Sunday in Ahmedabad, former Australian captain Michael Clarke said fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah could very well be what wins the title for the hosts on the biggest occasion.
Speaking on the Beyond 23 podcast – Clarke called Bumrah the most important player in cricket, in all forms of the game, by a long way. “Bumrah… he’s just a freak. Across all three forms of the game. By a distance the most important player in the world right now,” Clarke stated, and went on to say that the Indian bowler’s capability to perform with both the new ball, and when the innings is coming to an end, makes him particularly useful in T20 cricket.
Clarke also said that captains often find it a problem to work out when to use Bumrah in the shortest form of the game. “He gets wickets with the new ball, and bowls the hardest overs at the death. What I admire most in him – is that he has so many varied abilities,” Clarke continued, “If I was captaining him in T20 cricket, the biggest challenge would be deciding when to use him, as you only get four overs.”
India got to the final after just overcoming England in a very high-scoring semi-final; they made 253, then stopped England at 246. Clarke was of the opinion that India had been the best all-round team in the tournament so far. “To me, India have been the team which has stood out in this tournament. They’ve been absolutely brilliant,” he said, and also gave credit to India’s change in the field, over the years. “Years ago India had a reputation for being a weaker fielding side, but I believe Virat Kohli played a big role in changing that culture, by putting such a heavy focus on fitness.”
However, New Zealand’s emphatic semifinal win, achieved against the South Africa, is among the most significant victories globally. The Kiwis secured the win involving a nine-wicket margin, and the blistering century of Finn Allen reflects the team’s idea of the connection between aggression and precision. “That innings was unbelievable. To play like that in a World Cup semifinal against a strong bowling attack makes it even more impressive,” Clarke said.
While he believes the final could be evenly poised, Clarke still backed India to edge the contest. “Before the semifinal I would have said India were clear favourites. But after watching New Zealand demolish South Africa, this final feels like a 50-50 contest. My pick is India to win the final — but it could come down to just a few runs or a couple of deliveries.”
