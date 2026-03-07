‘Bumrah is just a freak’: Michael Clarke backs India pacer to be decisive in T20 World Cup final

With India about to play the New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final this Sunday in Ahmedabad, former Australian captain Michael Clarke said fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah could very well be what wins the title for the hosts on the biggest occasion.

Speaking on the Beyond 23 podcast – Clarke called Bumrah the most important player in cricket, in all forms of the game, by a long way. “Bumrah… he’s just a freak. Across all three forms of the game. By a distance the most important player in the world right now,” Clarke stated, and went on to say that the Indian bowler’s capability to perform with both the new ball, and when the innings is coming to an end, makes him particularly useful in T20 cricket.