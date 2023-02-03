scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

‘Bumrah has to work out what he wants to play, short formats or Tests’: Australia legend Jeff Thomson

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has missed quite a few games due to a back injury.

Jasprit Bumrah at the 2021 T20 World Cup. (Photo: Reuters)
Listen to this article
‘Bumrah has to work out what he wants to play, short formats or Tests’: Australia legend Jeff Thomson
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Jasprit Bumrah’s injury woes has ruled him out of quiet a few important series including the T20 World Cup. It was back in September last year after the three-match T20I series against Australia that Bumrah had been ruled out of the T20 World Cup down under owing to a recurring back injury.

Australia fast bowling great Jeff Thomson has said that Bumrah may have to take a call on whether he wants to prioritise limited overs cricket or Tests so as to prolong his career.

“There is so much cricket. They play all year round. We didn’t do that. We used to play seasons, the summer season. Occasionally we would go to England for our winter. It was a long tour, four and a half months. But generally we just played the summer so we would gradually build up after Christmas full on. Because I knew I was going to get rest,” Thomson was quoted as saying by Revsportz.

“Now, you can’t do that. So you have to pace yourself to be around. That’s why they have all those back up bowlers and they rest people. In our day we didn’t rest. If we had a rest someone else would take our spot. It is a matter of having to rest these days because it is a 12-month a year job,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

Stress reactions in the back can tend to cause long term problems for fast bowlers. Despite adequate rest and rehab being mandatory.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Well, (Bumrah) has to work out what he wants to play, short formats or Test matches or both. If I think about if I was playing now, it would be very hard for me to play Test matches. Especially, when you get so much money in the short version of the game which just makes your longevity better. We didn’t have to think about money in our days because there was no money. Now it’s a huge business,” he further added.

“The only one who is going to look after you is yourself. So, you got to work out how long I am going to play for and how am I going to manage that because no one else is going to. I think you have to be more cunning these days in terms of workload and watch what you got to play. If you are good enough, they are going to pick you any way so you should be able to pull the strings,” he said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 12:46 IST
Next Story

YSR Congress charts minority outreach roadmap, adopts four resolutions

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
close