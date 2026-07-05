Cricket match called off as raging bull charges at players, disrupts proceedings

A bull entered the field of play and kept charging at the players. After a lot of failed attempts to get the animal off the field, the match was abandoned. Screengrabs: Hetton Lyons CC and Burnopfield Cricket X)

In a bizarre incident, a North East Premier League match between Burnopfield Cricket Club and Hetton Lyons was called off after a bull entered the field of play and kept charging at the players. After a lot of failed attempts to get the animal off the field, the match was abandoned.

The bull which weighed about 800kg had escaped from a farm and had travelled for 1.6km to reach the playing field and the animal’s owner had even driven a cow to the field in order to get the bull off the ground but the ruse had failed, according to a report by the BBC. Ultimately, the police arrived before the bull left on its own.