Bubble will be safe, Omicron symptoms mild: Cricket South Africa doctor

While India’s cricket tour of South Africa is set to be delayed by a week after global panic over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the hosts have underlined the sturdiness of the bio-safe bubbles put in place for the cricketers.

The chief medical officer of Cricket South Africa (CSA) Dr Shuaib Manjra has said that though the virus spread is “growing exponentially” in Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg region where India are slated to play their first two Tests, there are protocols in place for all eventualities.

Speaking to The Indian Express Manjra said, “South Africa is at the beginning of the fourth wave. Statistically, the cases are growing exponentially. But the evidence so far is that the cases have been mild in general. The risk of hospitalisation, in Gauteng, is growing especially in the unvaccinated population. 75 per cent of the cases suggest that.” Manjra went on to cite the ongoing tour of India A of South Africa to buttress his point saying, “there have been zero positive cases so far.”

The India A team is currently touring South Africa and although the BCCI is not yet pulling out of that tour, the cricket board has made up its mind to push back the dates of the senior team’s visit. “We want to assess the situation and take a call. We want to address the fears of the players too,” a BCCI member said.

The Indian team was scheduled to fly out on December 9, with the first Test starting at Johannesburg on December 17. The team is to play 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 4 T20Is in South Africa. Back in September, the Indian team had refused to play the fifth Test against England in Manchester following a mini-covid outbreak in the camp.

Manjra is confident that the bio-bubbles can ensure safety. He went on to broadly give details about the protocols agreed by the two boards. “The Indian players will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine, majority of which (six days) would be mild. The first day will be the intense proper quarantine. Once the test results of the day come, the players can move around outdoors within the confines of the hotel complex. And train with teammates in small groups for the rest of the week,” he said.

Besides regular testing, the players will be toggling between three bio-secure islands – hotels, grounds, and transport. While in Johannesburg for the first two Tests, the hotels will be exclusively for the players; in Cape Town for the third Test, other guests too will be staying at the same premises.

Explaining this Manjra said, “The hotels for the first two Tests will be totally dedicated to the players. No outside guests will be staying. The players will get to move around the outdoor spaces at the hotel and won’t be confined to the rooms. The hotel in Capetown will have people other than players staying but the players’ area will be blocked and separated from the rest.”

Special care will also be taken to ensure that the hotel staff will check-in five days before the start of the series to quarantine themselves. The bus drivers and liaison officers will also stay at the hotel. The hotels will have covid-compliant officers and only those who are vaccinated be able to work in bio-secure bubbles.

Protocols are in place in case positive cases sprout up. “Of course no one can guarantee that there won’t be any positive cases. But we have protocols in place to handle them. The cricketing boards of both India and South Africa have agreed on the protocol to handle any positive cases,” the CSA medical officer said.

Dr Manjra is of the view that the bio-bubbles breaches usually happen due to two eventualities. “Firstly, among the hotel staff. Secondly, from any player carrying the virus from their respective country or travel. That’s why we have the first week of mild quarantine with frequent testing to find and isolate.”

Manjra has been associated with cricket South Africa for twenty years and is confident that the tour will go on without major hiccups.

He does feel the pressure, he says. “Of course there is huge pressure as there is a responsibility to ensure safety. This is a big tour for both countries. But I want to assure Indian players, the public, and BCCI that we are ready for the tour. We have been working on bio secure bubbles for 18 months now for various tours and we have been successful in maintaining it. All the recce and checks have been made . Protocols are in place. We are ready. ”