Brydon Carse still missing from England squad for 3rd Pakistan Test

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England pacer Brydon Carse was still missing from the England team announced for the 3rd and final Test against Pakistan on Wednesday. The third and last test starts on September 9 in Birmingham. Carse was initially dropped from the second Test after social media images surfaced which showed the pacer in handcuffs outside a nightclub in Derby last month.
In the video, which has also been posted by The Telegraph, Carse can be seen in handcuffs and speaking with speaking to his Durham team-mate Matthew Potts. Ben Stokes, England’s ex-captain, who bowled Durham to victory last month, is also in the background of the video.
Carse was part of the England squad for their first two Tests against Pakistan but was released during the first match to play in the County Championship for Durham.
We have named our squad for the final Test against Pakistan 🏏
Full story: https://t.co/GRBs2pMage pic.twitter.com/SE2crQfBd6
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 2, 2026
The incident came close on the heels of Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson being investigated by the ECB for another incident at a nightclub during England’s series against New Zealand, which they lost 2-1. Stokes went on to announce his retirement from international cricket at the end of that series.
Ahead of the Pakistan series, the midnight curfew imposed on the England men’s cricket team was scrapped under newly appointed captain Joe Root. That restriction had been put in place by England managing director Rob Key after controversial late-night incidents on the winter tours of New Zealand and Australia.
England have already won the series vs Pakistan after they beat the visitors by 194 runs in four days of the second test at Lord’s on Sunday. It was England’s first series win since December 2024 and they did it with a match to spare.
Pakistan was inevitably bowled for 194 in a daunting chase of 389 about 45 minutes after tea. Saud Shakeel led his team’s first batting resistance in the series and was caught on the boundary for an agonizing 97, the highest score in the series for either team. England had to take only 18 wickets because opening batter Imam-ul-Haq never appeared after tearing his left calf on the first day.
Seamer Ollie Robinson took eight wickets, 4-24 on Sunday and a staggering 8-35 in the match.
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