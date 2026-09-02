Brydon Carse still missing from England squad for 3rd Pakistan Test

England's Brydon Carse, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia Usman Khawaja during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

England pacer Brydon Carse was still missing from the England team announced for the 3rd and final Test against Pakistan on Wednesday. The third and last test starts on September 9 in Birmingham. Carse was initially dropped from the second Test after social media images surfaced which showed the pacer in handcuffs outside a nightclub in Derby last month.

In the video, which has also been posted by The Telegraph, Carse can be seen in handcuffs and speaking with speaking to his Durham team-mate Matthew Potts. Ben Stokes, England’s ex-captain, who bowled Durham to victory last month, is also in the background of the video.