‘Brothers’: AB de Villiers reacts to Virat Kohli’s stunning six against West Indies

South African cricket star AB de Villiers has reacted to a stunning six hit by Indian skipper Virat Kohli saying they were ‘brothers’. The six was hit by the Indian captain while he was at his brutal best in the series-clinching third T20I against West Indies in Mumbai.

On Wedneday, Kohli dispatched the fourth delivery of the 18th over, a slower one from Kesrick Williams into the stands. A fan uploaded the video of the hit with the caption, “He has definitely picked this from @ABdeVilliers17.”

Reacting to the video, De Villiers responded by calling the 31-year old Indian batsman his ‘brother.’

The final T20I saw India’s top order come out all guns blazing. KL Rahul (91 off 56 balls), Rohit (71 off 34 balls) and captain Kohli (70 not out off 29 balls) ensured that India got to 240/3. Meanwhile, West Indies managed only 173 for 8 with Mohammed Shami (2/25 in 4 overs) enjoying a good outing in his first game of the series.

Kohli was named man of the series for scoring 183 runs in three matches. India won the first T20I in Hyderabad, while West Indies won the second in Thiruvananthapuram.

