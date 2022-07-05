scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
‘Broady, get on with the batting and shut up’: Umpire Kettleborough blasts Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad was asked to 'shut up and bat' by umpire Richard Kettleborough during his five-ball stay in England's first innings.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 5, 2022 1:24:09 pm
England's Stuart Broad (left) was scolded by umpire Richard Kettleborough in the fifth Test match. (Screengrab)

Umpire Richard Kettleborough blasted Stuart Broad and told him to ‘get on with the batting and shut up’ during his five-ball stay in England’s first innings. The incident took place on Day 3 of the match when Broad went to complain about short balls bowled to him by Jasprit Bumrah.

Umpire Richard Kettleborough could be heard on the stump mic telling England star Stuart Broad to be “shut up” during the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston.

“Let us do the umpiring – you do the batting, alright?”Kettleborough said.

“Otherwise you’re going to get into trouble again. One for the over. Broady! Broady! Get on with the batting and shut up.”

Broad fell soon after for one-off five deliveries, top-edging a leg-swipe off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. England were eventually bowled out for 284 handing India a first-innings lead of 132.

Stuart Broad was found guilty of breaching the ICC’s Code of Conduct during the third Test against New Zealand earlier this month. On that occasion, Broad was hit with an official reprimand for throwing the ball at Daryl Mitchell “in an inappropriate or dangerous manner”.

However, England has their nose ahead after reaching 259 for 3 in pursuit of 378 at stumps on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test match against India on Monday.

Jonny Bairstow (72 batting) and Joe Root (76 batting) were at the crease having added 150 runs for the fourth wicket stand after Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) added 107 runs for the opening stand.

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets as England go into final day needing only 119 runs. Earlier, India were bowled out for 245 in their second innings, riding on half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Rishabh Pant (57).

