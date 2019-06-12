Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Nagpur

Toggle Menu
According to TATR Field Director N R Pravin, Lara had two safaris, morning and evening, in TATR and had great tiger and other wildlife sightings. "He could see many tigers in the morning session," Pravin told The Indian Express.

Former West Indian cricketer and captain Brian Lara took a break from his commentary assignment in the ongoing World Cup to airdash to Nagpur on Tuesday for a safari of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district on Wednesday.

According to TATR Field Director N R Pravin, Lara had two safaris, morning and evening, in TATR and had great tiger and other wildlife sightings. “He could see many tigers in the morning session,” Pravin told The Indian Express.

Asked how his programme was scheduled suddenly, Pravin said, “apparently, he had a break of a few days from his commentary assignment at the World Cup in England. Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble had called me a few days ago to check if Lara could get a safari booking. So we arranged for it.”

Lara will leave back for England on Thursday morning after staying for the night at a TATR resort.

