Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Brian Lara to work with West Indies as performance mentor

Cricket West Indies announced Lara's appointment on Thursday and said he'll be involved with all the West Indies national teams and the national academy.

Lara is one of cricket's best batters of all time, scoring more than 11,000 test runs in a 16-year career between 1990 and 2006.
West Indies cricket great Brian Lara will work with the team as a performance mentor and is joining the squad in Zimbabwe ahead of a two-test series.

He holds the record for the highest test score with his 400 not out against England in 2004.

“I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful,” Lara said in a statement from Cricket West Indies.

West Indies’ first test against Zimbabwe starts on Feb. 4 in Bulawayo.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 20:12 IST
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 and Halwa Ceremony

