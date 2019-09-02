Brian Lara brings back his trademark ‘late cut’ in T20 match

Brian Lara returned to action on Sunday when he turned out to bat in The Selector Fan Cup in Port of Spain’s Queen’s Park Oval Stadium, Sunday.

Advertising

Coming in to bat at number three for Bravo XI vs Pollard XI, the West Indies legend rolled back the years when he played his trademark late cut.

The Prince of Trinidad was adept at playing this shot more than any other batsmen despite having a high backlift.

However, on the contrary, he once again rolled back the years and used his bat speed in crafty fashion, playing it so delicately while steering the ball towards the third man boundary. He was ultimately dismissed for 12 runs.

Brian Lara – not your everyday T20 number 3 pic.twitter.com/7vTngaXANA — Dipankar Lahiri (@soiledshoes) September 1, 2019

Pollard XI vs Bravo XI. It also features Brian Lara. Read the rules! Crazzzyyy 😄#TheSelectorFanCup pic.twitter.com/oR4soFiOq9 — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh) September 1, 2019 Advertising

Lara, the former West Indies captain, turned out to play for Bravo’s team.

The legendary man from Trinidad last played in the Masters Champions League in the UAE in 2016, and the Cricket All-Stars Series in USA the previous year.

While Bravo XI was studded with local stars such as Lara, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons and the captain himself.

Pollard’s team looked equally strong on paper, with the likes of Denesh Ramdin, World Cup finalist Jimmy Neesham, Sri Lanka’s Seekugge Prasanna, and youngster Khary Pierre making up the squad.