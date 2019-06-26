Brian Lara discharged from Mumbai hospital

Toggle Menu
The 50-year-old from Trinidad, considered one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, had been admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel.

Former West Indies cricketing great and commentator Brian Lara was discharged from a Mumbai hospital Wednesday, where he was admitted after complaining of discomfort.

Lara was admitted to a city hospital after complaining of chest pain. The former West Indies captain, who is in India as an expert for the official broadcasters of the World Cup, said he felt uneasy after an extended workout session in the morning.

“I know everyone is very concerned about what is happening. I may have just extended myself in the gym this morning. I was getting a pain in my chest and I just thought that it was best to see a doctor. I was taken to the hospital, pain continued obviously and a lot of tests were done,” said Lara in an audio message posted by Cricket West Indies.

Lara played 131 Tests for the West Indies and averaged 52.89 for his 11,953 runs, while his 299 ODI appearances yielded 10,405 runs at 40.17.

