Brian Lara admitted to Mumbai hospital after complain of discomfort

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara has been admitted to hospital in Mumbai after complaining of discomfort, PTI reported on Tuesday.

Brian Lara hospitalised

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara has been admitted to hospital in Mumbai after complaining of discomfort, PTI reported on Tuesday. Lara is among the commentators in the ongoing World Cup. Lara retired from international cricket in 2007. He scored 11953 runs in 131 Test matches. In ODIs, Lara made 10405 runs in 299 matches.

