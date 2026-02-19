Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable

Unbeaten at the World Cup, Zimbabwe's opener traces his quiet dominance back to a Goromonzi backyard, a twin brother, and hours nobody counted

Written by: Sriram Veera
5 min readUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 08:17 PM IST
BennettZimbabwe's Brian Bennett plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Make us preferred source on Google

Brian Bennett didn’t roar, didn’t leap; he just smiled as he hugged his team-mate after his second fifty helped Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka in Colombo. Almost as if winning has become a routine. No opposition bowler – even Australian or Sri Lankan – has managed to still dismiss him at this T20 World Cup so far.

The quiet celebration didn’t come from technique. It came from a backyard cricket net in Goromonzi, 32 km south east of Harare, from a twin brother who was always there, from hours that nobody counted.

“I think I first picked up a bat when I was three or four years old,” Bennett once told the Daily Sun. “I’ve got a twin brother and a younger brother too. My dad built nets at home, so every time we got back from school, we could practice. Having a twin brother helped a lot because I was never alone – always had someone to play with.”

David and Brian. One batted, one bowled. Back and forth. Every afternoon after school, every weekend, at the net, their father, Kelly, had built for them. Kelly had played club cricket himself – a handful of first-class games for Young Mashonaland alongside the Flower brothers, Dave Houghton, and Heath Streak.

Bennett Zimbabwe’s captain Sikandar Raza, right, and Brian Bennett run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

A blueberry farmer by trade, cricket stories by inheritance. “He didn’t play nationally but represented Zimbabwe Under-19 and played club cricket,” Bennett says. “So cricket was always part of the family.”

Then COVID hit. Bennett’s final two years at college evaporated. No sports fixtures. Nothing. “Sadly, Brian’s final years of high school at Peterhouse College were affected by Covid,” Ian Tinker, the veteran development coach, told SportsCast. The competitive years, gone.

South African shift

So the family improvised. In 2022, Bennett went to Kingswood College in South Africa for a bridging year. David went with him. Andrew Birch, the former Warriors seamer coaching there, remembers Bennett’s first game. Against Pearson.

Story continues below this ad

“He just took them apart. He smashed 151 off 100 balls.” What Birch noticed wasn’t just the aggression. “He was not scared and very good on the short ball.” And something else. “His work ethic is unbelievable, and his drive to succeed was the most impressive thing for me,” Birch told ESPNcricinfo. “You get kids that arrive, and they’ve got the talent, and they don’t really have that drive. He straight away had that.”

Bennett also thought about cricket. “A lot of kids don’t watch cricket much, or if they do, they watch the T20s,” Birch says. “But him and his whole family really watch cricket. It’s ingrained in them.”

The twins went to the 2022 Under-19 World Cup together. Played for Zimbabwe in the Caribbean together. Then came the split that nobody talks about much. Brian kept rising – T20Is in December 2023, all three formats within a year, centuries in each. David didn’t. At Trent Bridge in May 2025, he cut Gus Atkinson wide at 99 and roared before the sound arrived. Zimbabwe’s fastest Test hundred. Against England. In his seventh Test.

Bennett Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Tinker sees echoes of Taylor. “He is not as flamboyant as an Alistair Campbell; he is more like Brendan Taylor. Both Brian and Brendan are similar at this age.”

Story continues below this ad

Bennett keeps his game simple. “If your defence is strong, not much can trouble you,” he told the Daily Sun. “Our coach, Justin (Sammons), always says, ‘If you can keep out the bowler’s best ball, you’re hard to get out.’ So it’s about having a strong defence, being patient, and then putting the bad ball away.”

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are his heroes. RCB is his IPL team. “I do watch it every year when I’m at home. My team is RCB. So, yeah, definitely the IPL is one of the bucket list things to happen,” he told Cricbuzz. But the bigger ambition is simpler. “I just want to make Zimbabwe very competitive again, compete against the big teams, compete in every World Cup that comes.”

When Bennett isn’t training, he goes to the farm in Ruwa where his parents live. He plays golf. The net is still there in Goromonzi. The one Kelly built. David farms tobacco now. Brian farms runs. No bowler has dismissed him this tournament.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
One million youth, a Quantum university, and AI labs: Naidu’s blueprint for Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu
UK police arrest King Charles' brother Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
Andrew Mountbatten Arrested, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Andrew, epstein files, Jeffrey Epstein,
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Rajpal Yadav
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News