Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett on THAT six off Jasprit Bumrah to raise fifty: ‘Just let my body do the actions’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Brian Bennett sent the white ball soaring over wide long-on and, and in that instant, the Chepauk stadium fell silent. More than 27,000 spectators watched as Jasprit Bumrah’s – India’s bowling spearhead was struck clearly into stands. The Indian fans are not used to seeing their premier fast bowler that way, especially in a World Cup. But Bennett did not just survive his first meeting with Bumrah, he announced himself.
It was Bennett’s third fifty-plus score in four innings at this T20 World Cup, spread across contrasting conditions in Sri Lanka and India. As he raised his bat, the Zimbabwe dugout erupted. Teammates stood and applauded, captain Sikandar Raza banged his hands on his bat before embracing the 22-year-old. This was not just another milestone. It was a statement, that Bennett could take on the world’s best in their first meeting and belong at this level.
ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: India’s batting regains awe and fear factor as hosts crush Zimbabwe by 72 runs
What made the stroke stand out was audacity and execution. It wasn’t a bad ball. Spotting Bennett stepping away, Bumrah followed him with a sharp short delivery aimed at the left shoulder. Bennett did not flinch. He opened up his hips, kept a still head and unleashed fast hands, clobbering it over the top.
“I think Jasprit is always going to be a tough one to face,” Bennett said later. “My thought process was just watch the ball as close as I can and just let my body do the actions. Yeah, the ball was in my zone and I just hit it.”
If that six turned Chepauk, the boldness did not end there. Against Hardik Pandya, Bennett unveiled a reverse-scoop when fine leg and third man were up. “Obviously you practice those shots in the nets…….And the field normally tells you where the bowler is going to look to bowl,” he explained. “With fine leg and third man up, thought that’s a good option…..it’s just literally keeping that clear mind.”
He also took on Axar Patel, manufacturing angles and striking 22 off 12 balls manipulating length on a surface that rewarded clean hitting. Yet in Colombo earlier in the tournament, where turn and grip dominated, Bennett had shown restrained against Dunith Wellalage and Dushan Hemantha. At 22, he already understands tempo.
In his first T20 World Cup, the Zimbabwe batter has amassed 277 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 135.78, dismissed just once. “The sky is the limit for Brian,” fielding coach, Stuart Matsikenyeri, said. “He is a seriously hard-worker and is a highly motivated youngster…… I wouldn’t put a bench on him because there’s a lot of good things ahead of him.”
Zimbabwe may be out of the semifinal contention and Bennett narrowly missed a hundred. But a night when Bumrah was launched into the stands and Chepauk stood stunned, the message was unmistakable. Zimbabwe have found a batter ready for big stage.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.