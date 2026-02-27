Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett on THAT six off Jasprit Bumrah to raise fifty: ‘Just let my body do the actions’

Brian Bennett sent the white ball soaring over wide long-on and, and in that instant, the Chepauk stadium fell silent. More than 27,000 spectators watched as Jasprit Bumrah’s – India’s bowling spearhead was struck clearly into stands. The Indian fans are not used to seeing their premier fast bowler that way, especially in a World Cup. But Bennett did not just survive his first meeting with Bumrah, he announced himself.

It was Bennett’s third fifty-plus score in four innings at this T20 World Cup, spread across contrasting conditions in Sri Lanka and India. As he raised his bat, the Zimbabwe dugout erupted. Teammates stood and applauded, captain Sikandar Raza banged his hands on his bat before embracing the 22-year-old. This was not just another milestone. It was a statement, that Bennett could take on the world’s best in their first meeting and belong at this level.