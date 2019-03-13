What is Brexit? Explained in cricketing terms

British Parliament on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to quit the European Union, thrusting Brexit into turmoil just 17 days before the planned departure date. With last-minute concessions offered from the European Union, May had hoped that it would be enough to turn things around but many politicians dismissed those changes as ineffectual or cosmetic and voted against the deal 391-242.

The absurdity of the situation and complicated nature of the whole deal has left many confused. There are question marks galore over trade deals, movement of goods, hard border with Northern Ireland to name just a few. So much so, former England captain Michael Vaughan asked on Twitter, “Brexit is now very very confusing … Please describe to me what’s happening in Cricketing terms !!!!!!” You can’t really blame him, can you? Twitter spoke up and had hilarious explanations.

A user going by the name ‘Village Cricketer’ said, “We started the 4th innings at lunch on day 5, chasing 600 on a road. Someone convinced Root to let the team vote on whether to bat on for the draw or go for the win. We’re now 100-9 at tea and some pundits still claim we’re in a strong position to win #Brexit.”

English radio broadcaster Toby Tarrant said, “After both first innings had been completed, Britain had a lead of 201. They decided to enforce the following on. In their second innings Europe are 947-0 and so far they’ve only used their night watchmen.”

Golf Andrew Johnston brought in the Ashes rivalry and Shane Warne into the picture. “Let’s just say Aussies declared on 800 and half the England team are proper drunk bout to bat. @root66 can’t find his bat. Oh yeah and @ShaneWarne is in his prime 🤣🤣🤣 does this help mate.”

Actor Hugh Grant summed up the feeling for most Britons in simple terms, “Squeaky bum” alluding to being under severe pressure late on.

Brexit is now very very confusing … Please describe to me what’s happening in Cricketing terms !!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 12 March 2019

Rain stopped play. The umpires have move to Bermuda. There is no ball. — Edward Hewens (@ehewens) 12 March 2019

Rain stopped play. The umpires have move to Bermuda. There is no ball. — Edward Hewens (@ehewens) 12 March 2019

Squeaky bum. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) 13 March 2019

Theresa May has just left one on middle stump, And refused to walk — Harry Burnett (@HarryBleftarm) 12 March 2019

England v Australia in the 5th test at Lords. It’s Day 5 and Aus are on 1400-0 in their first innings. Everyone has left except a group of blokes in their Union Jack shorts drinking Carling insisting ‘we can still win’ & ‘we invented this game’. — Maccenhuttl (@mikewal10293960) 12 March 2019

Let’s just say Aussies declared on 800 and half the England team are proper drunk bout to bat. @root66 can’t find his bat. Oh yeah and @ShaneWarne is in his prime 🤣🤣🤣 does this help mate https://t.co/PMZVx22nf0 — Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston (@BeefGolf) 12 March 2019

Jennings gone out to open batting without a bat, has been clean bowled & is saying “This is the best way to bat” & won’t list even though Root & Bairstow advising him to make way. Current rules state that the test match will be over on day 5 but KJ insisting can finish on day 15 — Benjamin (@screwlabour) March 12, 2019

Like a packed ground full of ordinary people that have paid to be there, and a couple of people who are being paid to be there take out lightmetres and decide the rest of us aren’t able to see for ourselves. — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) March 13, 2019

British lawmakers will now vote on Wednesday on whether Britain should quit the European Union without a deal, a scenario that business leaders warn would bring chaos to markets and supply chains, and other critics say could cause shortages of food and medicines.

In the original referendum in 2016, Britons voted by 52-48 percent to leave the EU but the decision has divided the main parties while also exposing deep rifts in British society, bringing concerns about immigration and globalisation to the fore.