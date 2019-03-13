Toggle Menu
What is Brexit? Explained in cricketing terms

British lawmakers will vote on Wednesday on whether Britain should quit the European Union without a deal, a scenario that business leaders warn would bring chaos to markets and supply chains.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to lawmakers in parliament
Prime Minister Theresa May’s mission to secure Britain’s orderly exit from the European Union was defeated Tuesday, as lawmakers ignored her entreaties to support her divorce deal and end the political chaos and economic uncertainty that Brexit has unleashed. (Source: AP)

British Parliament on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to quit the European Union, thrusting Brexit into turmoil just 17 days before the planned departure date. With last-minute concessions offered from the European Union, May had hoped that it would be enough to turn things around but many politicians dismissed those changes as ineffectual or cosmetic and voted against the deal 391-242.

The absurdity of the situation and complicated nature of the whole deal has left many confused. There are question marks galore over trade deals, movement of goods, hard border with Northern Ireland to name just a few. So much so, former England captain Michael Vaughan asked on Twitter, “Brexit is now very very confusing … Please describe to me what’s happening in Cricketing terms !!!!!!” You can’t really blame him, can you? Twitter spoke up and had hilarious explanations.

A user going by the name ‘Village Cricketer’ said, “We started the 4th innings at lunch on day 5, chasing 600 on a road. Someone convinced Root to let the team vote on whether to bat on for the draw or go for the win. We’re now 100-9 at tea and some pundits still claim we’re in a strong position to win #Brexit.”

English radio broadcaster Toby Tarrant said, “After both first innings had been completed, Britain had a lead of 201. They decided to enforce the following on. In their second innings Europe are 947-0 and so far they’ve only used their night watchmen.”

Golf Andrew Johnston brought in the Ashes rivalry and Shane Warne into the picture. “Let’s just say Aussies declared on 800 and half the England team are proper drunk bout to bat. @root66 can’t find his bat. Oh yeah and @ShaneWarne is in his prime 🤣🤣🤣 does this help mate.”

Actor Hugh Grant summed up the feeling for most Britons in simple terms, “Squeaky bum” alluding to being under severe pressure late on.

British lawmakers will now vote on Wednesday on whether Britain should quit the European Union without a deal, a scenario that business leaders warn would bring chaos to markets and supply chains, and other critics say could cause shortages of food and medicines.

In the original referendum in 2016, Britons voted by 52-48 percent to leave the EU but the decision has divided the main parties while also exposing deep rifts in British society, bringing concerns about immigration and globalisation to the fore.

