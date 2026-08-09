Brett Lee decodes Sooryavanshi: ‘Is he 15 is probably the biggest talking point’

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Australia pace legend Brett Lee expressed his disbelief over the phenomenon of batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and said his age has become the biggest talking point outside India.
Lee was also in awe of Sooryavanshi’s exceptional hitting against express quicks in the IPL, including his compatriots Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
“He is incredible. Everyone offshore, away from India, asks the question if he’s 15. Is he 15 is probably the biggest talking point around the world. I don’t care how old he is. If he’s 15, fantastic, but if he’s 17 or 18, who cares. This kid can play cricket. He has been such a great find for India, and he’s going to go on to achieve bigger and better things,” Lee said on the BeerBiceps YouTube channel.
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Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight during the IPL 2026 season where the Rajasthan Royals plundered 776 runs in 16 matches, clinching the Orange Cap. He subsequently made his T20I debut in England as the youngest Indian player to feature in an international game. The dashing southpaw was later adjudged the Player of the Series during India’s three-match tour to Zimbabwe.
“He has already lit up the IPL in such a short space of time. That 97 he got (vs SRH), he was up against Aussie bowlers. They were bowling gas, and he was hooking them off his nose. He is playing proper cricketing shots and has power that he finds from somewhere. It won’t be his form or batting; it’ll only be his mind. He still has to be a kid. Let him be a kid and don’t put too much pressure,” Lee added.
Among the most successful Australian fast bowlers of all time, Lee attempted to decode Sooryavanshi’s batting, insisting that he would have attempted a barrage of short-pitched bowling to test his hooking and pulling skills.
“If someone was a good hooker or puller of the ball, I used to love that because then it becomes a contest. So of course I would go into the boardroom, go upstairs and have a look. I’ll put one on his badge and see what he does with it. He might hook me for six, but it won’t discourage me from giving him another one,” Lee added.
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