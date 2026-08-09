Brett Lee decodes Sooryavanshi: ‘Is he 15 is probably the biggest talking point’

Australia pace legend Brett Lee expressed his disbelief over the phenomenon of batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and said his age has become the biggest talking point outside India.

Lee was also in awe of Sooryavanshi’s exceptional hitting against express quicks in the IPL, including his compatriots Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

“He is incredible. Everyone offshore, away from India, asks the question if he’s 15. Is he 15 is probably the biggest talking point around the world. I don’t care how old he is. If he’s 15, fantastic, but if he’s 17 or 18, who cares. This kid can play cricket. He has been such a great find for India, and he’s going to go on to achieve bigger and better things,” Lee said on the BeerBiceps YouTube channel.