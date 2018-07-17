Brett Lee backs ‘hungry’ Virat Kohli to score centuries in Australia

India captain Virat Kohli will get hundreds in Australia, says Brett Lee. (Source: AP) India captain Virat Kohli will get hundreds in Australia, says Brett Lee. (Source: AP)

A week after Australian fast-bowler Pat Cummins made a statement saying they would not let Virat Kohli make a century during India’s tour to Australia, former pacer Brett Lee disagreed saying the Indian cricket captain ‘will get hundreds’.

India is set to play three T20Is in November, followed by four-match Test series and a three-match ODI series. Cummins had earlier said, “My brave, bold prediction; I’d say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we’re going to knock them off over here.”

Lee, however, backed Kohli, predicting that the 29-year old batsman will score centuries as he has never seen ‘a guy so hungry.’ Speaing to foxsports.com, Lee said, “Kohli has a lot to prove and he will prove this year why he’s so good. Kohli will have a massive year this year. I think he will get hundreds because I’ve never seen a guy so hungry.”

However, he backed Australia to be the favourite in the series, saying that India does not have a great record in their country. “India hasn’t had a great record here in the past two series they’ve played,” he said, referring to the 4-0 whitewash India suffered in 2011-12 and 2-0 loss of 2014-15.

“Australia can tap into that…India has got their work cut out. The Australian bowling holds the key. I’ve always said that you win by taking 20 wickets. And we’ve got the bowlers who can do that,” he added.

