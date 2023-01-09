Brendon McCullum’s son Riley follows dad’s footsteps, plays in national under-19 tournament

With proud parents Brendon and Ellissa watching from a grass hill at Lincoln, son Riley McCullum took the field at the national under-19 tournament this week.

Unlike his dad, who donned the number 42 jersey, Riley strides out wearing number 14. While his dad Brendon McCullum, uncle Nathan and grandfather Stu played for Otago, Riley plays for Northern Districts after the family moved north to Matamata, Waikato.

The 18-year-old revealed that he wants to follow his dad’s footprints, “It’s always been something that I want to do. I still tell him to this day, whenever he says ‘I don’t want to go away and work’, I’m like ‘you’re literally doing what I want to do for the rest of my life’,” he told 1News.

Speaking about his father’s advice, Riley said, “He’s always telling me to not worry about it too much. If you don’t score runs, the runs will come.”

When asked if the plan is to play ‘Bazball’, popularly known as the attacking brand of cricket England’s Test side adopted in their remarkable run under coach Brendon McCullum, son Riley laughed.

“It probably is, to be honest,” he told 1News.

In Northern Districts’ five-wicket loss against Wellington on Sunday, McCullum top-scored with 48 runs while batting at No. 5. The son of former Pakistani first-class cricketer and current Cricket Wellington speed bowling coach Azhar Abbas, Wellington batter Muhammad Abbas, smashed 101 not out off 68 balls to lead his team to victory.

On Monday, as Northern Districts beat Otago by five wickets while chasing 162, McCullum took a catch and a wicket before being dismissed by Zac Cumming for 14.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Brendon McCullum has returned home after coaching England to a 3-0 Test series sweep in Pakistan, while their next task is a two-Test series against the Black Caps scheduled in February.