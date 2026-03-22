Brendon McCullum set to remain England head coach after ECB Ashes review

Brendon McCullum is set to remain as England’s head coach following the Ashes review conducted by the England Cricket Board.

According to a Sky Sports report, the ECB will confirm the development on Monday, with McCullum set to keep his post and expected to lead the Test team into the home Ashes in 2027.

The New Zealander faced stern scrutiny over his position after a disastrous Ashes campaign in which England lost 4–1 to Australia. McCullum’s case was further undermined by reports of off-field incidents. Following the horrendous Ashes, the ECB launched a review process of the team.

McCullum has expressed his desire to continue in his role, saying he “loves” his job and would want to carry on. After leading England to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India, he told Sky Sports: “I love the job. It’s a great job. It doesn’t come without its challenges, of course, but that is the nature of it. I feel we have achieved some really cool things over the last few years but there is still so much to achieve with the side, across all formats. I would love to carry on, so we will see what unfolds over the next little while. Right now, after being on the road for a fair bit of time, it’s about getting home, watching some fast horses and playing some shocking golf. A bit of time to reflect, to let things land and objectively look at what is and isn’t working. We will see what happens. I would love to help lead the team through to the next stage.”