McCullum steps down as England Test coach, set to continue in white ball formats

England head coach Brendon McCullum talks to the media after Australia won the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday confirmed that Brendon McCullum will step down as the head coach of the England Test team. He will, however, continue to lead the white ball teams, the release confirmed.

“I’ve absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together. There’ve been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that’s all part of taking on a challenge like this. It’s been a privilege and an honour, and I’m grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey,” McCullum said via he same release.