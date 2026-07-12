McCullum steps down as England Test coach, set to continue in white ball formats

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The England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday confirmed that Brendon McCullum will step down as the head coach of the England Test team. He will, however, continue to lead the white ball teams, the release confirmed.
“I’ve absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together. There’ve been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that’s all part of taking on a challenge like this. It’s been a privilege and an honour, and I’m grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey,” McCullum said via he same release.
“Of course I’m gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I’ve got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward. I wish the Test team nothing but success. There’s a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room and they’re a special bunch of lads. I’ll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on. I know they’ll continue to make people proud,” he added.
Brendon McCullum will stand down as England Men’s Test Head Coach but continue to lead the England Men’s White Ball teams.
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— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2026
The announcement came two weeks after England’s series loss to New Zealand — its first loss at home in a series of three tests or more since 2012. That came on the heels of a 4-1 Ashes series loss Down Under in which the England team came under scrutiny for its perceived lack of professionalism.
With Ben Stokes quitting international cricket last month after the New Zealand series and now McCullum stepping down, it signals the end of the so-called “Bazball” era — an entertaining but often flawed period for test cricket in England.
England’s next test series is against Pakistan starting next month.McCullum has combined his white and red-ball roles since January 2025.England’s T20 team has just thrashed India 4-0 in a home series to become the No. 1-ranked side in the world.
(With agency inputs)
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