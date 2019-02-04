Brendon McCullum announces retirement from Big Bash League

The former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum on Sunday announced his retirement from Big Bash League. The right-handed batsman, who plays for Brisbane Heat in the T20 tournament, involved his teammates on Sunday night about his decision following his side’s six-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers, in which he scored a 39-ball 51. McCullum, who is looking to wrap his playing career to transition into a coaching role, will make his final appearance for Heat at the Gabba on Friday against Melbourne Stars.

Speaking to reporters in a statement, the 37-year-old said: “I will continue to play T20 cricket in 2019 in various competitions around the world and will then look to transition into a coaching career. The prospect of being able to transfer the skills, experience, and leadership I have been lucky enough to bank over my long T20 and also international career into coaching is very exciting.”

McCullum has been a regular member of Brisbane, since announcing his international retirement in 2016. He has played 34 matches, in which he has amassed 990 runs, which include nine fifties. He also led the side as captain for two seasons. Speaking on his association with Brisbane Heat, McCullum said, “I have absolutely loved playing for the Heat. The fans have been amazing with their support and I have enjoyed seeing the pleasure they get from coming to our matches and having fun.”

“I’ve had a great time playing with my teammates, and it was a privilege to captain them. Coming into Brisbane each year before the start of the competition was always a highlight,” he added. At the moment, the Heat are in 5th place in the table with 11 points and still have a game in hand. The side faces a tricky road to make it into the semifinals.

“Being a part of the BBL has been a special part of my career. Having been there at the start, and then seeing it grow and evolve into one of the best T20 competitions in the world has been great to be part of. I think the BBL will get stronger and better from here too as everyone becomes more comfortable with the format and the clubs continue to be bold in their planning and preparations,” McCullum said.

The Kiwi batsman, who went unsold at this year’s IPL auction, will not feature in the lucrative T20 tournament which is set to kick off from next month.