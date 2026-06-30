‘I tried to talk him down’: McCullum on Ben Stokes’ sudden retirement

England's Ben Stokes walks off after being caught by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell on day four of the Third cricket Test between England and New Zealand in Nottingham, England, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

After Ben Stokes caught the cricketing world off guard when he announced his retirement from international cricket in the middle of the 3rd England vs New Zealand Test on Sunday, England head coach Brendon McCullum revealed that he had tried to coax the then-England captain to reconsider his decision.

“When he confirmed to me that he was going to retire, first I tried to talk him down and… (it) became pretty obvious that he had made his decision and he was at peace within,” McCullum told Sky Sports.

“From that point of view, I guess your emotion then leads on to just a bit of sadness really because you have been on this journey together for four years and it’s been a real thrill. I feel very privileged that I’ve been able to work intimately with Stokesy throughout that and consider him a friend, a good friend,” he added.