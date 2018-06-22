Brendon McCullum opens up on failed drug test in IPL 2016

Brendon McCullum had taken an excessive dose of medication while playing against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Brendon McCullum had taken an excessive dose of medication while playing against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has finally revealed the reason behind a failed drug test during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016. McCullum, who was representing the Gujarat Lions in the ninth edition of the IPL, took a higher dose of medication for his asthma due to the excessive pollution levels in New Delhi. However, this resulted in an excess of salbutamol (than the permissible limit), a drug that is part of inhalers used to treat asthma, in McCullum’s urine sample.

Speaking to stuff.co.nz McCullum said, “There was a bit of a process to go through to make sure they had all the information and ticked off the areas they wanted to see, but we went through it all and [the BCCI] were actually pretty good to work with in the end.”

“I certainly don’t see it as a failed drug test. It was just a case of we just need to seek clarification and apply for this,” he added.

“I have no ill-feeling about [the process] and I also have no guilt or remorse about it because I needed a puff of my inhaler at that time,” he further added.

Revealing the reason behind coming out now the Kiwi superstar said, “I’ve heard this sort of rumbling around in the background for a while and I actually said to my wife, ‘I don’t know why we don’t just deal with this now, I’ve got nothing to hide and it is better off just talking about stuff rather than having other people talking about it’. Otherwise, it just grows and festers,” he says.

“As far as I am concerned it was just a matter of making sure we got everything signed off properly, rather than it being a failed drug test.

“I don’t bat for long enough for it to make a difference anyway,” he jokes.

