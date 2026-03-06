Brendon McCullum opens up on Harry Brook incident during NZ Tour as well England players drinking behaviour amid Ashes in Australia

Prior to the T20 World Cup and Sri Lanka Tour, England side were facing a lot of criticism as well backlash over reports of England white-ball captain Harry Brook being punched by a nightclub bouncer while out drinking before an ODI in Wellington during the team’s tour to New Zealand and with the incident coming in knowledge with The Daily Telegraph reporting about the incident on the last day of the Ashes series between England and Australia. With Brook being fined 30,000 pounds by England Cricket Board and amid reports of the England players indulging in drinking sessions in the break between the second and third Ashes Test, the England side had its ups and down. England coach Brendon McCullum has shared how his players made the ‘mistake’ and how it was frustrating for the team.

‘Players know they made a shocking mistake and they were disciplined accordingly, it was dealt with and we moved on. I thought it was a really tough lesson for those guys. As soon as the discipline was done, your job as a coach was to now find a way to support those guys because of the great challenges in front of them. It is frustrating but every team has these issues, just sometimes it is made more public than others. That was the situation for us. There will always be those challenges because you’ve got young athletes who are in high-pressure situations touring around the world. It is just about educating, assisting, protecting and supporting. As a coach, you’re in the business of supporting men for life and that means there are going to be times when mistakes need to be learned from. You are just there to provide a guiding hand,” McCullum told Sky Sports Cricket in an interview.

England lost the Ashes against Australia. It meant that the England side, which won the 14 Tests out of the first 19 Tests under McCullum’s coaching, lost 14 Tests as compared to winning 11 Tests after the first 19 Tests under McCullum. England began the Ashes with an eight wicket loss at Perth followed by another eight-wicket loss at Brisbane in the pink ball test. England then lost the third Test by 82 runs before winning the fourth Test by four wickets. England then lost the fifth and final Test by five wickets. McCullum spoke about England’s dismal form in the Ashes and shared how he believes England did not play the style of play they wanted to take down Australia. “The Tests in Australia were disappointing. We went with high hopes and weren’t able to deliver. That is where you have to look at where you need to improve. Did we play the style of play we wanted to take down to Australia or did we not? If we’re being honest with ourselves, I would probably say we didn’t. That’s something we need to have a good, hard conversation around; what is the direction of style we want to be consistent with?,” said McCullum.

On the last day of the Ashes series, a report by The Daily Telegraph had reported that England white-ball captain and Test vice-captain Harry Brook was involved in a late-night brawl with a nightclub bouncer during England’s tour to New Zealand last year. According to the report, Brook was struck by the club’s bouncer after being refused entry to the club and the England white-ball captain was fined 30,000 pounds by ECB and a final earning for his future conduct. Brook later admitted the incident. “I was just trying to get into a club and the bouncer just clocked me, unfortunately. I wouldn’t say I was absolutely leathered. I’d had one too many drinks,” Brook had told the media. A day later, Daily Telegraph reported that Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue too were present during the incident. Later Brook acknowledged that other players were also present.

“I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge others were present that evening. I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my teammates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions. I have apologised and will continue to reflect on the matter. This has been a challenging period in my career, but one from which I am learning,” Brook told the media during England’s Sri Lanka tour.