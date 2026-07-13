Didn’t get results we wanted: McCullum after stepping down as England Test coach

England head coach Brendon McCullum smiles ahead of the Third Men's One Day International match at the Kia Oval, London, Tuesday June 3, 2025. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Former England Test head coach Brendon McCullum said while he was disappointed to be relieved of his duties in England’s red-ball format, it’s a results-oriented business and he and the team couldn’t deliver as promised, which the Kiwi coach apologized for.

“I was disappointed initially but at the same time, it’s a results business. We didn’t get the results we wanted, and I’ll wear that. Fundamentally, it was a tap on the shoulder, and you crack on. I’ve loved my time with the Test team over the past four years – it’s been one of the most enjoyable periods I’ve had in the 20-odd years on the cricketing circuit,” McCullum said to Sky Sports.