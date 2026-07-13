Didn’t get results we wanted: McCullum after stepping down as England Test coach

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Former England Test head coach Brendon McCullum said while he was disappointed to be relieved of his duties in England’s red-ball format, it’s a results-oriented business and he and the team couldn’t deliver as promised, which the Kiwi coach apologized for.
“I was disappointed initially but at the same time, it’s a results business. We didn’t get the results we wanted, and I’ll wear that. Fundamentally, it was a tap on the shoulder, and you crack on. I’ve loved my time with the Test team over the past four years – it’s been one of the most enjoyable periods I’ve had in the 20-odd years on the cricketing circuit,” McCullum said to Sky Sports.
“I’m disappointed for all the fans that we couldn’t get the results that everyone wanted, and I’m sorry for that. But at the same time I’ve got an immense amount of enthusiasm and energy for the white-ball job, and looking forward to getting us where we want to get to, which is to win trophies,” he added.
🗣️ “It’s a results business and we didn’t get the results.”
Brendon McCullum has spoken for the first time since leaving his role as England Test coach. pic.twitter.com/o5PiE1zkw4
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 13, 2026
On Sunday, the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday confirmed that McCullum will step down as the head coach of the England Test team. He will, however, continue to lead the white ball teams, the release confirmed.
The announcement came two weeks after England’s series loss to New Zealand — its first loss at home in a series of three tests or more since 2012. That came on the heels of a 4-1 Ashes series loss Down Under in which the England team came under scrutiny for its perceived lack of professionalism.
With Ben Stokes quitting international cricket last month after the New Zealand series and now McCullum stepping down, it signals the end of the so-called “Bazball” era — an entertaining but often flawed period for test cricket in England.
England’s next test series is against Pakistan starting next month.McCullum has combined his white and red-ball roles since January 2025.England’s T20 team has just thrashed India 4-0 in a home series to become the No. 1-ranked side in the world.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.