Fallout with Ross Taylor because of race for New Zealand captaincy: Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum said his fallout with Ross Taylor, a ‘bad stain for New Zealand cricket’, was due to a race for captaincy between the two after Daniel Vettori stepped down from the position in 2011.

Taylor was the one who took over from Vettori. Taylor and McCullum had played together for the New Zealand U-19 team as well, at which level McCullum had been the skipper and Taylor his vice-captain.

“It put some pressure on my friendship and relationship with Ross. I have a lot of development and under-age cricket with Ross. I was the captain of the U-19 team and Taylor was my vice-captain. We’ve always got on really well,” McCullum said in a ‘Sky Sports Podcast’.

However, after a 1-1 draw in a Test series in Sri Lanka in 2012, it emerged that Taylor had issues with then coach Mike Hesson. That followed series defeats in South Africa, the West Indies and India. McCullum eventually took over in all formats in December 2012 and stayed in the role until his retirement in 2016.

McCullum added, “We had to go for an interview for the job. It was about presenting the map for the future of New Zealand cricket to a panel. I don’t really know what we were doing.

“If I had my time, I would’ve said ‘No I’m not going to come and go through the process, you appoint Ross as captain and then we’ll see what unfolds from there.’

“It’s a bad stain for New Zealand cricket and put pressure on Ross and me. Then it led me to eventually take over the captaincy from Ross.”

McCullum said that he and Taylor are still not the best of friends but he has a lot of respect for New Zealand’s all-time highest ODI run-scorer.

“We are not best friends. I have an immense amount of respect for him. He has a lovely family and a great career. He is at peace and content in his personal life. He has done really really well,” said McCullum.

(With PTI inputs)

