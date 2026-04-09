Brazil’s Laura Cardoso breaks world record, becomes first to take 9 wickets in a T20I match

Brazil fast bowler Laura Cardoso on Thursady became the first player to take nine wickets in a T20 International. She accomplished the feat in a match against Lesotho in the Kalahari Women’s T20 International tournament, returning figures of 9/4 in three overs as Lesotho were bowled out for just 13 runs in reply to Brazil’s 202/8. She is the first to achieve the feat across men’s or women’s T20Is.

The previous record belonged to Bhutan’s male left-arm spinner, Sonam Yeshey, who had figures of 8 for 7 against Myanmar last year. Indonesia’s off spinner Rohmalia Rohmalia held the record in women’s cricket – she had taken figures of 7/0 against Mongolia in April 2024.