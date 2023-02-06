scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Brathwaite, Chanderpaul set West Indies test opening record

Rain meant just 89 overs were possible on the first two days of the match after West Indies had opted to bat, but the visitors accelerated the scoring on day three.

West Indies batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul celebrates after scoring 150 runs on the third day of the Test cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP/PTI)
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul set a new West Indies record for the opening partnership in test cricket when they put on 336 on day three of the first test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Ground on Monday.

Brathwaite knocked up 182 in the record opening stand with Chanderpaul, who was unbeaten on 207 in the middle session of day three. West Indies were 447-6 after 143 overs.

The partnership was broken when Brathwaite was out leg before wicket attempting a sweep against left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza. It was his 12th test century.

It beats the previous record of 298 set by Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes against England at St John’s in 1990.

Tagenarine, 26, is the son of stalwart former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul and now has a maiden test century in his third match.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 18:02 IST
