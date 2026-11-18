Gurnoor Brar has been drafted into the squad for the Test series against New Zealand in place of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar said that the change was purely based on conditions and also said Brar will play if Prasidh Krishna is unavailable.

Krishna was injured in the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Guwahati earlier in the year and has not played any competitive cricket since; however, when he plays, he gives a different dimension with his pace and bounce, and Brar is the like-for-like replacement for him.

“Kuldeep’s exclusion was purely condition-based, and Brar can take advantage of the pace and bounce on these pitches as we saw in the ODIs. Also, Prasidh Krishna is coming in without much match practice off his injury, and so he may not be fully ready. Brar has been playing and is match-ready, and is perhaps why he has been included so that he can take Prasidh Krishna’s place,” Gavaskar said on Sony Sports.