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Gurnoor Brar has been drafted into the squad for the Test series against New Zealand in place of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar said that the change was purely based on conditions and also said Brar will play if Prasidh Krishna is unavailable.
Krishna was injured in the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Guwahati earlier in the year and has not played any competitive cricket since; however, when he plays, he gives a different dimension with his pace and bounce, and Brar is the like-for-like replacement for him.
“Kuldeep’s exclusion was purely condition-based, and Brar can take advantage of the pace and bounce on these pitches as we saw in the ODIs. Also, Prasidh Krishna is coming in without much match practice off his injury, and so he may not be fully ready. Brar has been playing and is match-ready, and is perhaps why he has been included so that he can take Prasidh Krishna’s place,” Gavaskar said on Sony Sports.
In addition to bowling, Gavaskar also gave his take on Devdutt Padikkal, who scored two centuries in two games in India’s last Test series against Sri Lanka.
The Karnataka batter got the slot and looked at home. He played some elegant shots throughout his innings, showing his technique and temperament suited to the position. Padikkal took the place of Sai Sudharsan, who had been given opportunities before, and Gavaskar reckoned he was a little inconsistent.
“Padikkal has secured the No.3 position with the way he batted in Sri Lanka and even in the warm-up matches. Sai Sudharsan has been up and down in Tests. He needs more experience to solidify himself in Test cricket,” said Gavaskar.
“Obviously, I’ve had a lot of conversations with him over the years in terms of batting and what it takes to really spend long hours out there. Again, it comes back to preparation and understanding what you want to do. As long as you have that clarity in your head about what your plans are and what you want to go out there and do, regardless of the position you’re batting at, it helps a lot. I think those are the conversations I’ve had with him,” Padikkal said in an interview with Star Sports after his series against Sri Lanka.