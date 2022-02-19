Brainsqueeze the Twenty Second: Delhi Dashers

This week's quiz is about Delhi's captains and stars. (File)

An assembly line of future India batsmen, this week’s quiz is about Delhi’s captains and stars, in their outings in the Ranji Trophy

Q1. Who captained Delhi to its first two Ranji Trophy titles in 1978-9 & 1979-80?

Q2. Which Delhi captain batsman holds the record for the second-highest runs (9714) in first class cricket? He led the Ranji side through most of the 2007-8 title run, but then handed captaincy to Gambhir.

Q3. Under which captain did Delhi win their only Vijay Hazare title in 2012-13?

Q4. Delhi’s highest partnership for the 2nd wicket is 385 against Pakistan’s domestic champs of 2007-8, SNGPL. Future captain Aakash Chopra scored 182; who was the other Delhi star who notched 197 in that record partnership?

Q5. A young Delhi centurion recently told Express: “Apna kaam hai batting karna, opening miley ya No 6 pe. (My job is to bat, whether I get to open or at No 6). This was my first match in the Ranji Trophy and I just wanted to play. I can’t demand where I should bat.” Which rising star?

