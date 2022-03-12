Brainsqueeze the Twenty Fifth: Women’s World Cup over the years

Q1. Who has the highest individual score of 229* at the Women’s World Cup scored at Mumbai?

A. Nat Sciver

B. Belinda Clark

C. Charlotte Edwards

D. Deandra Dottin

Q2. Under whose captaincy did the England women win both the 50-over and T20 World Cups in 2009?

A. Samantha Claire Taylor

B. Charlotte Edwards

C. Tammy Beaumont

D. Heather Knight

Q3. A combined 678 runs were aggregated in this World Cup match at Bristol in 2007. England won eventually by 68 runs posting 373/5. Which team finished at 305/9?

A. Australia

B. New Zealand

C. India

D. South Africa

Q4. India’s Harmanpreet Kaur holds the record for the most number of 6s struck in a World Cup century. How many monster hits did she have during the epic 171* vs Australia?

A. 4

B. 5

C. 6

D. 7

Q5. Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar set a 122-run partnership record against Pakistan in their opener. That was the highest partnership for which wicket in World Cups?

A. 5th

B. 6th

C. 7th

D. 8th

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com.

Spelling mistakes will be frowned upon.