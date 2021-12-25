Brainsqueeze The Fourteenth: Nineteen Eighty Three

1983. That's the Quiz on India's finest cricketing tournament with a band of brilliant cricketers.

Send answers by Sunday night 12 to iesportsquiz@gmail.com alongwith your name and city.

Q1. How many of Kapil Dev’s 175 runs at Turnbridge Wells vs Zimbabwe, came in 4s & 6s?

xxx

Q2. Which bowler claimed Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd and Jeff Dujon the first time West Indies lost to India chasing 263?

xxx

Q3. When India beat West Indies in the first group game at Manchester, Yashpal Sharma was the only Indian batsman to hit boundaries – 9. West Indies also had only one 6 hit in their innings. Who was the batsman?

xxx

Q4. Which 1983 World Cup hero holds the distinction of being the ONLY INDIAN World Cupper to never having scored a duck in ODIs (minimum 40 matches)?

xxx

Q5. ‘THE Catch’ in the final. Viv Richards c Kapil Dev b xxxxx xxx. Who was the bowler?

